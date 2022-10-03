Products
Home
→
Product
→
Obscurity
Obscurity
A bespoke watchface handcrafted with a 'fuzzy' text readout
Visit
Upvote 2
Payment Required
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
This bespoke watchface has been handcrafted with an easy-to-read "fuzzy" text readout in 5-minute increments. The face shows upcoming events, heart rate, and 3 customizable complications and 2 shortcuts. Enjoy!
Launched in
Android
,
Productivity
,
Wearables
+1 by
About this launch
A bespoke watchface handcrafted with a "fuzzy" text readout.
0
reviews
1
follower
Follow for updates
Obscurity by
was hunted by
BigSmoke03
in
Android
,
Productivity
,
Wearables
. Made by
BigSmoke03
. Featured on October 7th, 2022.
is not rated yet. This is Obscurity - Text-based WearOS Watchface's first launch.
Upvotes
2
Comments
2
Day rank
#11
Week rank
#178
Report