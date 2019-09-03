Discussion
Hey Product Hunt! I'm Tim, and I wanted to release my app, Obscura. Check it out at https://obscura.one! Obscura is a tool for you to create proxy email addresses that forward to your real email address. We built this app for privacy-conscious people. Imagine you wanted to sign up for a new service or a newsletter that requires you to input your email address, but you don't want to input your real email address out of concern for your privacy. Instead of inputing your real email address, you can create a proxy email address with Obscura and input this proxy email address. The idea is to use a new proxy email address for each service you sign up for, similar to how you would use a different password for each service you sign up for, in order to maximize your privacy and security. Main Benefits: - If services you signed up for with a proxy email address are hacked, the privacy of your real email address is protected - Reduce the ability to track your email address across different websites if you use a different proxy email address each time - If you want to stop receiving email from your proxy email address, you can simply stop the forwarding - Receive all your emails in your real email inbox - Keep all of your proxy-email addresses My name is Tim (@timjwu), and I worked on the engineering for the app. A friend of mine, Aaron (@aaronykng), worked on the design for the app. Please check it out at https://obscura.one. Feel free to offer any feedback!
