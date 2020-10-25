discussion
Magnus Singer
MakerMaking things possible.
Hi Hunters! My name is Magnus and I'm the creator of Obolify. The idea behind Obolify is to support local shops to get started with e-commerce and profit from the booming online market, without much effort and as easy as possible. Especially during COVID-19, businesses in my region struggled a lot, and I thought there should be a possibility for them to sell their goods online. So I built a platform where sellers can easily upload their shops and products and get started. Existing online shops can also expand their business on Obolify. On the other side, buyers can explore the products they love in a very convenient way and also support these local businesses. Here are some features and highlights listed up for a fast overview: For Buyers: - Order your favorite products easily and conveniently and also support independent shops and markets. - Select from a huge variety of products from various categories in one platform. - We use modern technologies to provide a safe environment to explore great products and shops, focusing on great design and simplicity. - Buy conveniently online from local retailers. - On Obolify, you can get exclusive discounts on your favorite items and make the best deals available. - We think that privacy is fundamental, and especially when it comes to buying specific products, we believe that feeling safe and private is important. For Sellers: - With Obolify you can easily sell your products online, without the need for prior knowledge or an IT expert. - Expand your existing business on a new online marketplace and profit from the rapidly growing online trade. - At Obolify, we pay special attention to a safe shopping experience. Give your customers a trustworthy way to shop with you online. - Advertising on Obolify is quick and easy. Your advertised products and shops will be displayed at the top of every corresponding search or explore. I hope you like the idea and enjoy using Obolify. If you have any questions or anything else to tell me please feel free to reach out. Thank you! Magnus
