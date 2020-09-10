  1. Home
  2.  → ObjectCut

ObjectCut

Automatic background removal API using deep learning

From an input image given its public-accessible URL or being the image itself, ObjectCut returns the same image but without background. It is ready to be deployed by integrating RapidAPI's system.
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
Adrià Cabeza Sant'Anna
Maker
Computer Scientist and Developer
I just wanted to share this new project I've been working on. Let me know what you think about it! :D
Upvote
Share