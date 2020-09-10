Deals
ObjectCut
ObjectCut
Automatic background removal API using deep learning
Design Tools
Productivity
+ 3
From an input image given its public-accessible URL or being the image itself, ObjectCut returns the same image but without background. It is ready to be deployed by integrating RapidAPI's system.
Adrià Cabeza Sant'Anna
Maker
Computer Scientist and Developer
I just wanted to share this new project I've been working on. Let me know what you think about it! :D
