@pollock thanks for the hunt 💪 Hello once again, Product Hunt! The Obie team and I are thrilled to share with you something new we've been working on. Well, truth be told, we've actually been working on a browser extension for over a year but hadn't found the proper launch pad for it until now. Today, we are announcing Obie for Chrome 🎉 a free browser extension to help you find documents, notes, presentations, wikis (& more) FASTER at work. Furthermore, the browser extension was a perfect vehicle to introduce two new (and very important) plans: Personal Free and Personal Pro. You see, before today, Obie was designed for teams and larger organizations—you also HAD to use Slack. Now, Obie is free and available for individual use. WHAT 🕵️♂️ Obie connects with over 16 out-of-the-box integrations such as: Google Drive, Confluence, Dropbox, GitHub and more to instantly enable one source of truth for knowledge at work. WHO 🧓 Founders, sales people, support agents, remote workers, marketers; anyone who frequently needs to access repeat information, can begin to accelerate work with Obie. WHY 🤷♀️ We built the Obie browser extension to reduce the friction in getting started with our technology, reduce our dependency on Slack and democratize knowledge access at work. HOW 👨💻 We use an intelligent federated search, combined with home-grown natural language processing and just a dash of rule-based machine learning to create a robust and intuitive search experience. I'll be around to answer any questions and would LOVE to hear feedback if you give it a try - it's free and literally takes less than 1 minute to install and setup! 🚨 BUT WAIT.. THERE'S MORE... This week only, Product Hunters can get 1 free month of Premium Pro by using code: PH2020 at checkout 🔥
