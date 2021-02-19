discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Macia Outlaw
MakerI am working on my dreams. You?
My name is Macia Outlaw, and I am a 21-year-old biology major student at Mississippi College. Since I was 14 years old, I was always the type to go above and beyond. Life at that time was way more than just academics and high school clubs. I wanted to explore the world for what it was and get exposure in places that I know my friends would feel quite eerie just thinking about. I had begun shadowing health care professionals. Shadowing, might I add, is something that I have discovered over the years many students don’t really consider trying before they select and pursue their dreams of working in places like the medical field. Though I can’t say much, my first experience shadowing led me to see a patient fail to respond to CPR, resulting in death. Seeing this did not turn me away from the medical field, but it actually turned me into a magnet. I wanted to draw closer and closer and see what more I could discover about the world of medicine. Thus, years later, I became a pro at finding where to shadow and who I could shadow (nurses, respiratory therapists, physical therapists, daycare specialists, medical doctors, and more). Just a year ago, I realized that I was in my sophomore year of college just constantly studying all the time. I was depressed because my father was in the hospital ( and unfortunately, he just passed a month ago), and my parents had just called a quit to their marriage. I was also studying day and night for the school. This is where I gave birth to my now licensed business, OB Great LLC.
Share