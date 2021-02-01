Oatsy Calorie Counter

discussion
Hello Product Hunt, My name is Jason and I am the creator of the Oatsy App. The app has been launched for 2 months and is completely free! So go try it out if you're interested in healthy eating and achieving your weight goals. I have always been interested in fitness and healthy eating, since the pandemic started, I've started eating at home all the time and found it was hard to keep track of all the foods I ate. I've tried other calorie counting apps such as MyFitnessPal and Lifesum before, however they only give some nutrition data and you have to pay to unlock the full details. That's where the inspiration for Oatsy came along - I built this little tool so that it's easy for everyone to record and access the full nutrition info. Hopefully this can benefit anyone who's also growing a belly while cooking at home :D Some highlights of the app: - Calorie tracking with full macro and micro nutrition info - Progress charts to monitor your weight progress - Customizable meal plans - Healthy food rankings and recipes Hope you like it, and appreciate all sorts of feedback for the app! Stay safe and stay healthy! Jason
