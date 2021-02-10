discussion
Jay Paulynice
MakerCoFounder @ Oatfin
Hi ProductHunt, I'm super excited to launch Oatfin. At Oatfin, we've been working on solutions to make cloud infrastructure painless! If you've ever had to deploy an application in the cloud, then you know the pain of cloud infrastructure, whether that is AWS, Azure, or Google Cloud. As a software engineer, I have always wondered why the cloud has to be so painful. Why can't I push a button and have my application be deployed on AWS for example? And once I've deployed my application, why is it so hard to scale, secure, and monitor it? This should not be so hard in the modern world of web applications, but it is. Oatfin enables companies to deliver cloud applications faster by helping transition from manual processes to self-service automation. We are in the process of automating more, but right now the app first creates build artifacts and pushes them to S3 or a docker registry (Gitlab, Github, or Amazon’s Elastic Container Registry, ECR) in the case of docker containers. This works with the front-end and back-end APIs. Users can also define containers right from the app. We store sensitive details in AWS Secrets Manager and so it's encrypted and safe. In the case of front-end code, we can either serve the compiled code with CloudFront or create a docker container with standard Apache/Nginx to serve the files. In the case of backend code, a user can specify the type of infrastructure they want to create: ECS with Fargate, ECS with EC2, Load Balanced EC2, and Kubernetes. We have a demo app on Gitlab that uses python/flask and celery: https://bit.ly/3tIgj7H. Here you can see the Gitlab pipelines we use to create the containers: https://bit.ly/3rGw2SV. Here you can see the containers: https://bit.ly/2OljtOt To create an infrastructure, a user specifies a name, description, the VPC, the infrastructure type and container to use. The last step is to deploy the app. Deploying the app currently takes under 10 seconds. The app creates the underlying infrastructure which includes two security groups, a load balancer, a target group, an auto-scale policy, a log group, an ECS cluster, a service, and a task definition. We're working on simplifying Google Cloud and Azure as well as providing more examples for other frameworks. Cheers! Jay
