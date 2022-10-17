Products
oak9

Secure cloud native infrastructure easily

Free
Cloud native security built into application design so you can develop fast and innovate. Dynamically secure Infrastructure as Code (IaC) and deployed cloud native workloads.
Launched in SaaS, Developer Tools, Security by
oak9
Flatfile
AI-assisted data import, embedded right into your product
About this launch
oak9 Secure Cloud Native Infrastructure Easily
0
reviews
1
follower
oak9 by
oak9
was hunted by
Parthiv Patel
in SaaS, Developer Tools, Security. Made by
Parthiv Patel
,
Sri Kalapala
,
Raj Datta
and
Om Vyas
. Featured on October 18th, 2022.
oak9
is not rated yet. This is oak9 's first launch.
Upvotes
2
Comments
1
Day rank
#35
Week rank
#76