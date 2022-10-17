Products
oak9
oak9
Secure cloud native infrastructure easily
Cloud native security built into application design so you can develop fast and innovate. Dynamically secure Infrastructure as Code (IaC) and deployed cloud native workloads.
Launched in
SaaS
,
Developer Tools
,
Security
by
oak9
oak9
Secure Cloud Native Infrastructure Easily
oak9 by
oak9
was hunted by
Parthiv Patel
in
SaaS
,
Developer Tools
,
Security
. Made by
Parthiv Patel
,
Sri Kalapala
,
Raj Datta
and
Om Vyas
. Featured on October 18th, 2022.
Upvotes
2
Comments
1
Day rank
#35
Week rank
#76
