Anton Bobrov
MakerResearch and development engineer.
Already plenty of calendar related apps out there so why another one ?! Well, I really could not find anything that I really liked on the Apple Watch and the ones I kinda liked required subscription anyway which does not make sense to me for a calendar app. So I wrote this app for myself based on what I wanted as little Apple Watch coding project but then it kinda grew beyond that and I thought others might find it useful too. Thanks to community over at macrumors.com who participated in public beta I'm quite confident the app is pretty stable at this point so its now on the App Store if you wanna check it out. Happy Holidays! :)
