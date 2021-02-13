  1. Home
Nyus

Get news in the form of memes

Bored of long news articles? Nyus is a news app designed for teenagers. It gives news in the form of memes and makes news fun and engaging.
We aggregate our news from the top news sources in India and are rated 4.6 stars on Play Store.
Puru Thakkar
Hey everyone! I am a 19-year-old developer from India and I made this app a few months back. It is ONLY available in India right now. We have a community of top memers who make memes on the app. The news on the app is aggregated from top sources like NDTV, Hindustan Times, TOI, etc. in an unbiased way. I am open to any suggestions/feedback you might have, so lemme know!
VEERBHAGAT SINGH PANNU
Thank god I came across this app! It made me laugh straight for 1 hour. It has hilarious memes especially memes which have hindi templates😂. Suggestion is just that keep coming with regular updates and unique ideas and obviously great memes.
Puru Thakkar
@veerbhagat_singh_pannu Thanks a lot! We'll keep bringing new exciting updates
