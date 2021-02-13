discussion
Hey everyone! I am a 19-year-old developer from India and I made this app a few months back. It is ONLY available in India right now. We have a community of top memers who make memes on the app. The news on the app is aggregated from top sources like NDTV, Hindustan Times, TOI, etc. in an unbiased way. I am open to any suggestions/feedback you might have, so lemme know!
Thank god I came across this app! It made me laugh straight for 1 hour. It has hilarious memes especially memes which have hindi templates😂. Suggestion is just that keep coming with regular updates and unique ideas and obviously great memes.
@veerbhagat_singh_pannu Thanks a lot! We'll keep bringing new exciting updates