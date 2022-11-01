Products
This is the latest launch from Nyckel
See Nyckel’s previous launch →
Nyckel Object Detection
Nyckel Object Detection
The machine learning API for non-experts
Train an AI to find any kind of object in an image in just 5 minutes. Nyckel makes it easy (and free!) to train your own image object detection model right now.
Launched in
API
,
Developer Tools
,
Artificial Intelligence
by
Nyckel
About this launch
Nyckel
The machine learning API for non-experts
2
reviews
7
followers
Nyckel Object Detection by
Nyckel
was hunted by
Dan Ott
in
API
,
Developer Tools
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Dan Ott
,
George Mathew
and
Oscar Beijbom
. Featured on November 1st, 2022.
Nyckel
is rated
5/5 ★
by 2 users. It first launched on February 9th, 2022.
Upvotes
4
Comments
1
Day rank
#22
Week rank
#59
