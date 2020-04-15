Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Shane Hegde
Maker
Pro
Good morning Product Hunt, I'm so excited to share this project with you all. The team at Air has been working with The New York Trust to raise awareness for the NYC COVID-19 Response and Impact Fund. We asked illustrators from around the world to submit a coloring book page inspired by New York City. Some of these artists took it one step further and donated a virtual drawing lesson also, so you can learn some new tricks and create your very own masterpiece from home. Coloring pages at NYCdraws.com are free to access and download. If you enjoy our work, all we ask is that you share with the hashtag #NYCdraws and credit the artists. Our hearts are with those affected by COVID-19. We may be in quarantine today, but New Yorkers will forever be connected by our creativity and the city that we love. Shane
UpvoteShare