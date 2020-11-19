discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Megan King
Maker
Brand Marketing @ Air
Finding the right freelancer can be tough. From personal experience, it usually goes something like this: 1. You google "list of [title] freelancers in [city]" which brings up a series of very unhelpful, plaintext lists. 2. You command-click open approximately one million new tabs in your browser 3. You painstakingly look over each and every portfolio. This is usually when non-creatives hit peak confusion. "Wait, did this person design this website or develop it?" "What's the difference between a motion designer and an animator?" 4. You give up and text friends and former colleagues for their recs Not ideal. To make this process less painful and to promote freelancers doing great work, the team at Air built NYC Creative Council. It's composed of talented marketers, founders, and creative directors from beloved brands, and today they're graciously opening up their digital rolodex to you! Browse a curated list of 100+ freelancers and sort by brand or specialty. Our plan is to continue updating this page with new faces. If you or someone you know is interested in contributing, please send us a message. Big thanks to every brand who shared their creative recommendations - Alma, Candid, Curology, Pattern, Pop Up Grocer, Prose, Studs, Sweetgreen, The Infatuation, The Inside, and Wave. We couldn't have built this without you! Meg
Share