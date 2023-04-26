Products
Home
→
Product
→
Nx Cloud
Nx Cloud
Distributed caching and task execution for Nx and Lerna
Stats
Nx Cloud applies strategies such as computation caching and smart distribution of tasks across machines to speed up your CI workflows. This makes developers more productive & helps companies save money. It works with every Nx or Lerna workspace.
Launched in
Software Engineering
Developer Tools
by
Nx Cloud
About this launch
Distributed Caching and Task Execution for Nx and Lerna
0
reviews
5
followers
Follow for updates
Nx Cloud by
was hunted by
Juri Strumpflohner
in
Software Engineering
,
Developer Tools
. Made by
Juri Strumpflohner
,
Benjamin Cabanes
,
Jeff Cross 🦄🌊
,
Rareș
,
Johanna Pearce
,
Altan Stalker
,
Simon Critchley
,
Steve Pentland
,
Mark Lindsey
,
Brian Bailey
,
Victor Savkin
and
Nicole Oliver
. Featured on April 27th, 2023.
is not rated yet. This is Nx Cloud's first launch.
Upvotes
4
Comments
3
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
