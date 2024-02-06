Products
Coming soon
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Newsletter
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Popular products in...
AINo CodeSocial MediaE-CommerceAnalyticsAll topics
Web3Design ToolsDeveloper ToolsMarketingFinance
Categories
Community
Discussions
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Visit streaks
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Golden Kitty Awards
Golden Kitty Awards
Finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Legal
This is the latest launch from Nx Cloud
See Nx Cloud’s previous launch
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Nx Agents
Nx Agents

Nx Agents

Effortless, Fast CI

Embed
Nx Agents is a new feature of Nx Cloud that enables seamless task distribution across multiple managed machines, dynamic scaling based on PR size, fine-grained e2e task distribution, and flaky task re-running - all with a single line of code.
Launched in
SaaS
Software Engineering
Developer Tools
 by
Nx Cloud
Guidde
Guidde
Ad
Magically create free video documentation with AI
About this launch
Nx Cloud
Nx CloudFast CI - Built for Monorepos
8reviews
141
followers
Nx Agents by
Nx Cloud
was hunted by
Caitlin Cashin
in SaaS, Software Engineering, Developer Tools. Made by
Rareș
,
Caleb Ukle
,
Johanna Pearce
and
Nicole Oliver
. Featured on February 7th, 2024.
Nx Cloud
is rated 5/5 by 8 users. It first launched on April 27th, 2023.
Upvotes
34
Vote chart
Comments
6
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-