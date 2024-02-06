Products
This is the latest launch from Nx Cloud
See Nx Cloud’s previous launch →
Home
→
Product
→
Nx Agents
Nx Agents
Effortless, Fast CI
Nx Agents is a new feature of Nx Cloud that enables seamless task distribution across multiple managed machines, dynamic scaling based on PR size, fine-grained e2e task distribution, and flaky task re-running - all with a single line of code.
Launched in
SaaS
Software Engineering
Developer Tools
by
Nx Cloud
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
Nx Cloud
Fast CI - Built for Monorepos
8
reviews
141
followers
Nx Agents by
Nx Cloud
was hunted by
Caitlin Cashin
in
SaaS
,
Software Engineering
,
Developer Tools
. Made by
Rareș
,
Caleb Ukle
,
Johanna Pearce
and
Nicole Oliver
. Featured on February 7th, 2024.
Nx Cloud
is rated
5/5 ★
by 8 users. It first launched on April 27th, 2023.
