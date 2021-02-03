discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Hi, hunting for food! I am founder Nwicode.com. Thank you @kevin for hunting us down and your continued support :). I'm excited to showcase our "beta" platform to the community without code. Two years ago, we started developing an engine for creating mobile applications, on which you can develop any scenario of your idea. Why we created Nwicode and what are its main advantages: As a non-technical founder, I know what it means to not be able to bring my technical idea to life. When I had the idea to create a mobile application, not having enough money in my pocket to hire freelancers, I tried to implement the idea on different designers and to my regret, something was always missing in terms of functionality, and it was not possible to modify it to order to meet my requirements. Under the guidance of a non-technical founder who has been through exactly what our customers have been through, no one knows the problems better than us. No one will offer an easier solution. It was at that moment that I had the idea to create not just a cloud version of the platform, but to give an opportunity for those who lack functionality to hire specialists and develop their own functions. So we created two versions of our platform - in the cloud and boxed versions with installation on our own server and completely open source. Everyone should have access to technology, and we want NWICODE to be a place where non-technical people build their ideas, and professionals can use it to improve and develop new features. With Nwicode, you can: ✅ Create mobile apps on any topic using more than 70 features. Download the source code and expand it so that you or your technical teammate can use it as they see fit. ✅ Focus on your end users, making money with payment forms, ecommerce ✅ Integrate the app with your Shopify, Woocommerce, OpenCart or WordPress site in two clicks. What else is interesting? We are the first to introduce AI (integration with Amazon Alexa), this will allow you to create the coolest apps for your business! Our constructor doesn't do what you need? Without problems. Just request a feature and we'll get on with it. Or start developing your own features and offer them to our community! And right now I suggest you to conduct free beta testing, create, generate source code, test on smartphones and leave your comments. For those who want to buy a boxed version, write to us in support with the subject "HUNTING" and get a 30% discount on the license until March 1, 2021.
The guys are generally great. Their product is our future. Thanks to them for this job!
Yes, this is the best product I have come across. Most versatile to date. And the most powerful app builder ever! Keep it up guys.!
Great
@yusuf_evyapan Thanks!
Great product and support!!
@yozgart_mejia Thank you for your feedback! Thanks to you, we strive to make even more improvements.