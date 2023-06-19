Products
  1. Home
  2.  → Nutshell App
Nutshell App

Nutshell App

Summarize Youtube videos in any language

Nutshell is a cutting-edge YouTube summarizer app that harnesses the power of artificial intelligence to provide concise and accurate video summaries in any language.
Launched in
Productivity
Education
Artificial Intelligence
About this launch
Nutshell App was hunted by
Rodrigo Molinare
in Productivity, Education, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Rodrigo Molinare
and
Lucas Moreira Guimarães
. Featured on June 20th, 2023.
Upvotes
11
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-