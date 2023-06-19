Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
Ecommerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design tools
Developer tools
Marketing
Finance
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Nutshell App
Nutshell App
Summarize Youtube videos in any language
Visit
Upvote 11
35% discount on all plans
•
Free Options
Discuss
Embed
Share
Stats
Nutshell is a cutting-edge YouTube summarizer app that harnesses the power of artificial intelligence to provide concise and accurate video summaries in any language.
Launched in
Productivity
Education
Artificial Intelligence
Coda AI
Ad
Your new AI work assistant
About this launch
Nutshell App was hunted by
Rodrigo Molinare
in
Productivity
,
Education
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Rodrigo Molinare
and
Lucas Moreira Guimarães
. Featured on June 20th, 2023.
Upvotes
11
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report