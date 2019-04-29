Nurx for PrEP

You Don't Have to Visit a Doctor to Get PrEP, Thanks to Nurx

Stigma. Embarrassment. Ignorant health care providers. A lack of insurance coverage. There are many reasons some folks can't access the HIV prevention pill Truvada as PrEP (pre-exposure prophylaxis). The California-based startup Nurx is offering a solution: Bypass the doctors altogether and have the meds delivered to your home.