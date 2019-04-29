Nurx for PrEP

Protect yourself from HIV with a daily pill. Nurx doctors prescribe PrEP conveniently and confidentially. We’ll send you an at-home STI test kit, review your results, and deliver PrEP to your door. Nurx makes PrEP affordable
Around the web
This startup delivers HIV-prevention pills to your doorstep via an appCalifornians can now get prescriptions for a daily HIV-prevention pill through an app, with the medicine delivered to their door in a matter of days. The San Francisco-based startup Nurx, which started by offering birth control in 2014, announced at the end of March that they would begin offering Truvada as "PrEP," or an HIV preexposure prophylaxis.
The Verge
You Don't Have to Visit a Doctor to Get PrEP, Thanks to NurxStigma. Embarrassment. Ignorant health care providers. A lack of insurance coverage. There are many reasons some folks can't access the HIV prevention pill Truvada as PrEP (pre-exposure prophylaxis). The California-based startup Nurx is offering a solution: Bypass the doctors altogether and have the meds delivered to your home.
POZ
A Silicon Valley pharmacy delivery startup just became the first to offer an at-home lab test for a popular HIV-preventing medicationNurx, a Silicon Valley prescription drug delivery startup that once solely dispensed birth control, is launching a new service that allows patients who want HIV-prevention drug Truvada to do the required testing at home. It's a big move for the company, which recently raised $36 million and added Chelsea Clinton to its board of advisers.
Business Insider
Reviews
Discussion
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Hailey PettitMaker@hailey_pettit · Growth Marketer
Hi Product Hunters! I am so happy and proud to tell you all about our HIV home testing and PrEP delivery service. Nurx is the only place to order PrEP, and the required HIV/STI tests, from home. With our home testing kits you get results quickly, no appointments or lab visit required. Our medical team will review your results and prescribe Truvada if it is a healthy option for you. Plus, 99% of our patients pay $0 for PrEP! We accept insurance and we help you get payment assistance if you don't have insurance. How it works: ✔Go to nurx.com or use the app to answer simple questions about your health and connect with a member of our medical team. ✔We’ll send you a discreetly-packaged HIV/STI testing kit, and you’ll return it by mail. ✔If Truvada for PrEP is right for you we’ll prescribe the medication and deliver it to your door for free Feel free to ask any questions and/or leave any feedback you have here! Happy Hunting!
Upvote Share·