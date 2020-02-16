Deals
Jobs
Makers
Radio
Ship
Log In
Sign up
Home
→
NURVV Run
NURVV Run
Improve your technique, to run faster and reduce injury risk
Health and Fitness
Hardware
+ 1
NURVV Run captures, analyzes and coaches your running with lab-quality precision.
Get a complete picture of your running, with the guidance you need to improve. All brought together in one place for the first time.
Tweet
Share
Embed
Featured
20 minutes ago
NURVV Announces $9 Million Series A Round Led by Hiro Capital
Australia's PointsBet Makes First Partnership With a U.S. Sports League Online sportsbook PointsBet has signed a multi-year deal to become the 11th authorized sports betting operator of the NBA. Founded in Australia, PointsBet is making its first partnership with a U.S. professional sports league.
Wearable tech company NURVV takes one step further with a £7M investment - Maddyness UK
This dynamic new technology has been featured as one to watch on numerous lists and its NURVV patented concept has already been tested by hundreds of athletes, universities and institutions and is proving popular with runners and investors. The technology uses advanced biomechanics to deliver highly detailed data that can be used for coaching and guidance.
Running Wearable NURVV Wins $9m Series A Round - Red Herring
British startup NURVV, which manufactures wearable devices for runners, has secured a $9 million Series A funding round. The company, which makes smart insoles that track metrics and monitors technique and possible injury, received the injection from Hiro Capital, a Luxembourg-London fund with expertise in eSports and gaming.
NURVV Secures $9 Million Venture Round for its Revolutionary NURVV Run Insoles and Coaching App
Sports wearable maker NURVV announced it has raised $9 million in venture funding round, led by Hiro Capital. NURVV will use the money to bring its debut product, NURVV Run, to a global market; to fund further research and development into its patented biomechanics sensor technologies and to support the founders in achieving their aim of helping 10 million runners to improve their technique.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Yes
No
No reviews yet
💬
Be the first to comment
Send