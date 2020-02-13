Log In
NuoScan

One Stop Destination for all things Nuo

NuoScan is a one-stop destination to explore all the activity happening on the Nuo Network. To notch up a level of transparency and trust, we present to you a platform to view all the activity on Nuo Network at high level. Don't Trust, Just Verify!
Varun Deshpande
Maker
Hi, This is Varun, Founder of Nuo Network. As a Decentralized Finance startup, we understand the value of transparency in this crypto ecosystem and so, we aim to provide as much transparency to our users as possible. Last year, we presented you with our Historic Interest Distribution sheet, where we transcripted all the daily interest distributed on every token presented on the Nuo Network.   Today, we are notching it up and we present you with NuoScan, a one-stop directory of all transactions and activities that happens on the Nuo Network.
James RT
Great work Varun, this looks like an excellent tool. I’ve been following your team for a while now and I’m so impressed with your product execution.
VivekoMON
Much awaited revamp :) Thanks for rolling this out!
