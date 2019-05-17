Log InSign up
Nuo Network

Earn interest in crypto with your debit card

Starting today, cryptocurrency users in theUS will be able to earn interest on their digital assets. Users will only need to link a debit card and they’ll be able to convert funds into ETH or stablecoins (upto $40 per day) and start earning interest.
Varun Deshpande
Varun DeshpandeMaker@varund14 · Co-Founder, Nuo
Hey guys, we are excited to launch fiat onramp for US customers to enable global lending and borrowing. Do checkout the product. You can signup instantly and use your debit card and start earning daily interest on the platform.
