  3. NUMI - Your AI-enabled design department
NUMI
Hire AI-enabled designers in minutes, not months
Pair with top-tier, AI-enabled designers instantly. From product UI/UX to pitch decks, launch faster with expert design support built for startup speed.
Your Startup's Design Department
was hunted by
Hannah Pobar
in Design Tools, User Experience, Design resources. Made by
Hannah Pobar
,
Harrison Telyan
and
Agree Ahmed
. Featured on April 10th, 2025.
Featured on April 10th, 2025. NUMI first launched on January 17th, 2024.