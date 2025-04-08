Launches
NUMI - Your AI-enabled design department
This is a launch from NUMI
8. NUMI - Your AI-enabled design department
Hire AI-enabled designers in minutes, not months
128
Pair with top-tier, AI-enabled designers instantly. From product UI/UX to pitch decks, launch faster with expert design support built for startup speed.
Design Tools
User Experience
Design resources
NUMI
Your Startup's Design Department
5 out of 5.0
128
21
#8
#47
NUMI - Your AI-enabled design department by
was hunted by
in
,
,
. Made by
,
Harrison Telyan
and
Agree Ahmed
. Featured on April 10th, 2025.
is rated
5/5 ★
by 5 users. It first launched on January 17th, 2024.