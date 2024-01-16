Products
Home
→
Product
→
NUMI
NUMI
Your Startup's Design Department
NUMI matches startups with vetted, high caliber designers. We cover all your design needs under a single subscription.
Launched in
Design
UX Design
by
About this launch
1
review
30
followers
Follow for updates
NUMI by
was hunted by
Michael Seibel
in
. Made by
Agree Ahmed
and
Harrison Telyan
. Featured on January 17th, 2024.
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. This is NUMI's first launch.
Upvotes
29
Comments
11
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report