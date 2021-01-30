  1. Home
An elegant calculator for the Web

Numbr is a currency calculator, a notepad that understands your calculation. You can use notes with numbers alongside each other. And all your numbers are instantly calculated as you type. It's same as soulver/numi/etc, but for the Web.
Anton Medvedev
Maker
Stuff already implemented: - Currencies - Crypto - Percentage - Sum/total - Inline JS TODO: - Variables - Unit conversions - Date/time calculations - Checkbox lists - Dark theme
