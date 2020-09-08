discussion
rudolfnn 🌲
Building footprint.homes
Thanks, Charlotte! I just made my purchase with the code. I found Nudgify last week and I am very happy with the product that I can put to good use for my new site that I am currently building. Best features I've found so far and priced fairly. Feature request: Hungarian language.
@rudolfnn That's great to hear! Glad you're liking it and I hope our Nudges will help you grow your new site quickly :) Update on Hungarian language: we added it! You can change the language in your Nudge Settings: https://app.nudgify.com/site-set... :)
@charlotte_franssen Great, you're fast! I have tested it and it works. Suggestion for improvement: where it is now presented as "Budapest, Hungary" for a full translation it should be: "Budapest, Magyarország".
@charlotte_franssen And would be even better if you could choose to have visitors from Hungary see it in Hungarian and from other countries in English :)
How does it compare to ProveSource? (https://provesrc.com) At any rate - good luck guys.
Hello Product Hunters! :) We have been working hard with our small team over the past few months, and are excited to now share Nudgify with you all! Nudgify allows you to add a range of different types of notifications (“Nudges”) to your webpages. Each of our Nudges helps you guide your visitors to where you want them: engaging with the right parts of your site, signing up, buying your products, upgrading, upselling, etc. Nudges are based on real-time data, displaying recent sales, stock levels, delivery details, reviews, etc. You can also create your own messages to improve UX. The messages in Nudges are based on a variety of psychological triggers, such as Social Proof, FOMO, and Urgency. Physical businesses make use of such triggers all the time. It’s why restaurants put customers at the window seats and why bars often make sure there is a queue outside the entrance. With Nudgify, you can use similar strategies online. Nudgify is for any website (any CMS) and for any industry: eCommerce, SaaS, travel, blogging, lead generation etc. We did our best to make it as easy as possible for anyone to add a range of different notifications to their website — without IT know-how. We offer our Nudges in 20+ languages, and are adding more languages continuously. 🙏 We’d massively appreciate it if you could share your thoughts. Please feel free to comment, make suggestions, and ask away. We’re here all day, ready to answer your questions! :) Finally, we have a limited time offer for this great community: we are offering 50% off for the first year on any of our plans — only 100 coupons available. To claim your discount, create an account on app.nudgify.com/register and upgrade to a plan with this code: PH1YEAR50
