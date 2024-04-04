Launches
NUCA Camera
NUCA Camera
Natural nudity, AI powered to be you, just you
NUCA is an AI-powered camera that captures individuals in their purest form – no clothing, literally stripped down to their authentic selves in their natural state.
NUCA is a speculative design and art project.
Launched in
Art
Photography
Artificial Intelligence
by
NUCA Camera
About this launch
NUCA Camera
Natural Nudity. AI Powered to be You. Just You.
NUCA Camera by
NUCA Camera
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in
Art
,
Photography
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Benedikt Groß
. Featured on April 5th, 2024.
NUCA Camera
is not rated yet. This is NUCA Camera's first launch.
Upvotes
51
Comments
16
Day rank
#19
Week rank
#120
