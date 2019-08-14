NPS by SurveySparrow

Discussion
Shihab Muhammed
Hello Everyone and thanks to @kevin for hunting SurveySparrow! We started our journey with a single objective; to help the end customer have the best survey experience. We have made the life of the survey takers easier with our conversational surveys throughout our journey. Today we are introducing our NPS® Platform which will help the end customers’ feedback experience to be even more amazing. With a single NPS question and an open-ended follow-up question, get the answers you needed. What's available with this release; Built-in Dashboard and real-time reports. Intuitive builder Multiple thank you pages based on the responses Automated recurring NPS Surveys White label your surveys Webhooks, API's & email alerts Dedicated CSM to help with your CX programs Offer: We would like to give a 30% discount for PH Community. Coupon: PH30, 30% off forever, valid till 30th Sep. You can also get a sneak-peek of our finest features with the 14-day free trial Needless to say, I love feedback and am happy to answer any questions. Thank you for joining #better-feedback-experience! Best, Shihab
