Noysi Meet
Noysi Meet
Free & secure video calls with unlimited time & participants
Productivity
Meetings
+ 1
Noysi Meet is a Jitsi fork optimized to scale to any number of participants and time in high quality for free and with guaranteed high availability, only charged for recording the video call or broadcast it on Youtube.
an hour ago
