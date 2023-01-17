Products
Home
→
Product
→
Nowa
Nowa
Create stunning flutter apps in record time
Nowa gives you the freedom to effortlessly build beautiful native Flutter apps. Save time and money, and bring your ideas to life faster than ever before.
Launched in
Design Tools
,
Developer Tools
,
No-Code
by
Nowa
About this launch
Nowa
Create stunning flutter apps in record time.
0
reviews
3
followers
Follow for updates
Nowa by
Nowa
was hunted by
Ludovica Palio
in
Design Tools
,
Developer Tools
,
No-Code
. Made by
Ludovica Palio
,
Raed Abdallah
and
Anas Alsalhi
. Featured on January 18th, 2023.
Nowa
is not rated yet. This is Nowa's first launch.
Upvotes
2
Comments
1
Day rank
#30
Week rank
#148
