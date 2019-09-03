Discussion
Jordan Davis
Hey Product Hunt, I built this app as a way to use a todo list without the overwhelm of a long list of tasks staring you down 😅. Not an issue for most people, but for some people with anxiety it can put you off todo lists completely. I'm a single full time dad of three young kids and I work remotely, so my days can get pretty hectic. Putting everything in order and then doing things one at a time helps me not lose my mind... as much :P You can also use it like a normal todo list if you want – it has multiple lists, four themes, and minimal design. I'm thinking about looking for a remote React or React-Native gig in the near future, so if you like what you see, let me know! (I'm also hoping to release some of the code open source, since there was no good sortable-swipeable library for react-native.) It's free for now... if you like the idea, get it while it's hot :)
