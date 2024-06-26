Launches
This is the latest launch from novelistAI
See novelistAI’s 2 previous launches →
Home
Product
novelistAI 2.5
novelistAI 2.5
Craft Stunning Book Covers with AI
25% OFF
•
Free Options
Create stunning cover images for your books with NovelistAI. Easily embed your title into the design and choose from a variety of artistic styles to match your vision.
Launched in
Design Tools
Artificial Intelligence
Books
by
novelistAI
Fireberry
novelistAI
Create your own novels and gamebooks with AI
3
reviews
192
followers
novelistAI 2.5 by
novelistAI
was hunted by
Albert Simon
in
Design Tools
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Books
. Made by
Albert Simon
. Featured on June 29th, 2024.
novelistAI
is rated
5/5 ★
by 3 users. It first launched on January 11th, 2023.
Upvotes
11
Comments
2
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
