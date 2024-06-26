Launches
novelistAI 2.5

Craft Stunning Book Covers with AI

Free Options
Create stunning cover images for your books with NovelistAI. Easily embed your title into the design and choose from a variety of artistic styles to match your vision.
Design Tools
Artificial Intelligence
Books
novelistAI
Fireberry
Fireberry
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
GPT-4 by OpenAI
Stable Diffusion 3
About this launch
novelistAICreate your own novels and gamebooks with AI
