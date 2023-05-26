Products
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Novel
Novel

Make your professional story unforgettable

Empower your professional narrative with Novel. Craft an engaging resume, record dynamic video profiles, easily adapt your profile to your goals, and connect with prospective employers and targets through impactful, targeted strategies; all with AI assistance.
Launched in
Productivity
SaaS
Artificial Intelligence
Novel
Support is great. Feedback is even better.

"Thanks for checking Novel out — We'd love to hear your thoughts. We appreciate any feedback or suggestions. What's something you'd like to see out of this product? Where do you think you would find most value?"

was hunted by
Mohammed Kazi
in Productivity, SaaS, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Mohammed Kazi
. Featured on May 28th, 2023.
is not rated yet. This is Novel's first launch.
