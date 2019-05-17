🚀Nouvelle is a simple RSS news reader with a dark mode, compatible with voice-over and Siri reading.
🤓Read now or save stories link for later.
📰News come only from a few curated sources.
✨Just open the app and it automatically starts.
🙈No account, no sign-in.
Arthur SwiniarskiMaker@aswiniarski · product @ Naver France
Hi everyone 👋 I'm happy to share this side project! 🎉 I am waiting for your feedbacks as this is a v1 where I did cut some corners in order to ship it 😄 Hopefully I will add some of the things I have in mind soon (more sources, widget, ...) and your suggestions 😸
