Nourished

Personalised 3D-printed vitamins

All of your daily vitamins and nutrients conveniently 3D printed into one tasty, personalised gummy stack 🌿|Sugar Free | Vegan | 100% Plastic Free
Start-up launches made-to-order 3D gummies: 'If anything should be personalised, it should be our health'"With a plethora of information out there nowadays about health and wellness, it is seemingly impossible to figure out what you actually need," ​according to entrepreneur Melissa Snover. "If you do manage to figure out what you need, it is equally difficult to actually find it, take it, or eat it - and for long enough to make a meaningful impact."
