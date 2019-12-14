Deals
Nourished
Nourished
Personalised 3D-printed vitamins
Health and Fitness
3D Printing
+ 1
All of your daily vitamins and nutrients conveniently 3D printed into one tasty, personalised gummy stack 🌿|Sugar Free | Vegan | 100% Plastic Free
Start-up launches made-to-order 3D gummies: 'If anything should be personalised, it should be our health'
"With a plethora of information out there nowadays about health and wellness, it is seemingly impossible to figure out what you actually need," according to entrepreneur Melissa Snover. "If you do manage to figure out what you need, it is equally difficult to actually find it, take it, or eat it - and for long enough to make a meaningful impact."
Personalised 3D-printed vitamins - Springwise
Healthcare & Wellbeing Spotted: British startup, Nourished, is using 3D-printing technology to make bespoke "stacks" of vitamins designed for individual customer needs. The chewy vitamins are sweet and made of vegan gel. Nourished offers its customers several ways to choose its supplements.
