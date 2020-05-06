Discussion
zwacky
Maker
Hey Product Hunt and thank you @spekulatius1984 for hunting Notyfy! I'm Simon, the one man show behind Notyfy and excited to share this tool with you! 💬 BACKSTORY OF NOTYFY Some users may remember the chrome extension "Chime for Chrome", which I was a big fan of 5 years ago. Sadly it was abandoned and stopped working. Also we as users have changed: We aren't okay anymore to grant any browser extension permission to let a chrome extension read all our cookies. Notyfy wants to pick up where “Chime for Chrome” left off, while making it better and more current. 👀 HOW IT WORKS Notyfy will check in the background if there are new notifications on your logged in and selected platforms. It is optimised to keep the transferred data to a minimum because it doesn't download the whole website, big images or load all the ads. When a new notification appears, Notyfy will add an unobtrusive "1" badge on the extension's icon. It will give you the relief that you haven't forgotten to follow up on things. Your aunt's birthday on Facebook? Your job inquiry message on LinkedIn? The reddit post you made and somebody replied 2 days later? New comments on your ProductHunt launch? You won't miss out anymore! You are covered for this and many other cases. 🎯 FEATURES Get all your notifications in one place right away—no login or setup required! Notyfy sees which platforms you're already logged in to. That means Notyfy doesn't ask you for your credentials or reads your cookies (it doesn't have the chrome permissions to do that). It currently supports these platforms: - Facebook - Twitter - Reddit - Gmail - Medium - StackOverflow - Quora - LinkedIn - GitHub - Product Hunt 🔥 👩💻 FOR THE TECHIES Notyfy was built with React, Redux, Typescript and Ionic 5. 😍 Thanks for considering trying out Notyfy and leaving any feedback!
