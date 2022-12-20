Products
Best products
Best products
Discover the best products by month
Topics
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Building in progress
Building in progress
See what makers are currently building
Collections
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Tools
Founder Club
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Launch Guide
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Noty.ai
Ranked #6 for today

Noty.ai

AI meeting assistant for Google Meet

Free Options
AI meeting assistant transforming Google Meet into actions, tasks and follow-ups.
Launched in Productivity, Meetings, Virtual Assistants by
Noty.ai
Loom
Loom
Ad
The fastest way to record and share videos at work
About this launch
Noty.aiTransforming meetings into actions
4reviews
112
followers
Noty.ai by
Noty.ai
was hunted by
Natali Marina
in Productivity, Meetings, Virtual Assistants. Made by
Natali Marina
,
Mykola Zomchak
and
Tatiana Zheltomirska
. Featured on December 20th, 2022.
Noty.ai
is rated 5/5 by 4 users. It first launched on October 27th, 2022.
Upvotes
107
Vote chart
Comments
30
Vote chart
Day rank
#6
Week rank
#23