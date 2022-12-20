Products
Noty.ai
Ranked #6 for today
Noty.ai
AI meeting assistant for Google Meet
Visit
Upvote 107
50% OFF for 3 MONTHS
•
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
AI meeting assistant transforming Google Meet into actions, tasks and follow-ups.
Launched in
Productivity
,
Meetings
,
Virtual Assistants
by
Noty.ai
About this launch
Noty.ai
Transforming meetings into actions
4
reviews
112
followers
Follow for updates
Noty.ai by
Noty.ai
was hunted by
Natali Marina
in
Productivity
,
Meetings
,
Virtual Assistants
. Made by
Natali Marina
,
Mykola Zomchak
and
Tatiana Zheltomirska
. Featured on December 20th, 2022.
Noty.ai
is rated
5/5 ★
by 4 users. It first launched on October 27th, 2022.
Upvotes
107
Comments
30
Day rank
#6
Week rank
#23
Report