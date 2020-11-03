Notus is a powerful pack of stunning UI Kits and Admin Templates for Tailwind CSS. Notus products are open-source, free, and will help you build amazing web apps:
Alexandra Murtaza
Hey there! 👋 I'm Alexandra, and I'm part of the team that created ✨𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐮𝐬✨ Tailwind CSS is making headway on a fast-developing market, and we are here to innovate our products with 𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐮𝐬, our powerful pack of stunning UI Kits and Admin Templates for Tailwind CSS Meet Notus products that feature a huge number of components: ➡️ Notus JS - 110+ fully coded components ➡️ Notus Angular - 110+ fully coded components ➡️ Notus React - 110+ fully coded components ➡️ Notus Svelte - 110+ fully coded components ➡️ Notus NextJS - 110+ fully coded components ➡️ Vue Notus - 110+ fully coded components You will save a lot of time going from prototyping to full-functional code because all elements are implemented. These Free Tailwind CSS UI tools come with prebuilt examples, so the development process is seamless, switching from our pages to the real website is very easy to be done. Let Notus amaze you with its cool features and build tools and get your project to a whole new level. Below are some useful links if you want to contribute and give feedback ⬇️ 📌Pack Details: https://www.creative-tim.com/sea... 📌 Notus JS Details: https://www.creative-tim.com/pro... 📌 Notus Angular Details: https://www.creative-tim.com/pro... 📌 Notus React Details: https://www.creative-tim.com/pro... 📌 Notus Svelte Details: https://www.creative-tim.com/pro... 📌 Notus NextJS Details: https://www.creative-tim.com/pro... 📌 Vue Notus Details: https://www.creative-tim.com/pro... Let us know what you think. Your feedback is very valuable, as it helps us continuously improve our product ❤️
