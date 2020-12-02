discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Caspar Leuzinger
MakerVideo, UI/UX, PM, Marketing
Hey Makers! Initially, this project was just an idea laying around in my sketch files. I got inspired by @charlieyllobre 's Writty-App to create something similar but with neomorphic design and built on top of Electron.js. This is where @ajaycod came in and helped me get my design into a working product. Ajay and I are using our app regularly and think that some of you might also enjoy it. We would love to further pursue this project and we have a couple of other ideas, for new features we would like to implement if the demand is here. So please, try it out and let us know if you like it! Cheers!
Share
Thanks @caspar_leuzinger for giving me the opportunity to work on this project