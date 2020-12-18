  1. Home
NoToMeeting

Cancel all your meetings anonymously + without confrontation

If someone is disrespecting your time with unnecessary meetings, NoToMeeting will send them an anonymous, helpful email with smart tips for better meetings.
Jesse Rowe
Maker
Head of Growth @ G2 / Always building...
Earlier this week, I found out that I scheduled a total of 1,822 meetings in 2020. I basically spent 157 full "business days" in meetings.... I thought that was absolutely absurd. NoToMeeting was inspired by a problem many are facing right now: MEETING FATIGUE + VIDEO CONFERENCING SATURATION Telling someone that a meeting wasn't/isn't needed is a challenging task that can lead to others being offended and could ultimately ruin a relationship. NoToMeeting is the perfect solution to kindly and anonymously tell someone that a meeting shouldn't have been scheduled (it's like a friendly FYI). I'm sure you've overdosed on meetings as well in 2020. Let's change that in 2021.
Dragos Bulugean
Indie dev builds a docs tool archbee.io
nice, would love to see people do a more dramatic shift towards async communication!
