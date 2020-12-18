discussion
Jesse Rowe
Maker
Head of Growth @ G2 / Always building...
Earlier this week, I found out that I scheduled a total of 1,822 meetings in 2020. I basically spent 157 full "business days" in meetings.... I thought that was absolutely absurd. NoToMeeting was inspired by a problem many are facing right now: MEETING FATIGUE + VIDEO CONFERENCING SATURATION Telling someone that a meeting wasn't/isn't needed is a challenging task that can lead to others being offended and could ultimately ruin a relationship. NoToMeeting is the perfect solution to kindly and anonymously tell someone that a meeting shouldn't have been scheduled (it's like a friendly FYI). I'm sure you've overdosed on meetings as well in 2020. Let's change that in 2021.
nice, would love to see people do a more dramatic shift towards async communication!