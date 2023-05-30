Products
Home
→
Product
→
Notohire
Notohire
Start hiring in seconds with Notion.
Notohire connects to your Notion database and creates a beautiful job board with an applicant tracking system that you can customize.
Launched in
Hiring
Productivity
Notion
by
Notohire
About this launch
Notohire
Start hiring in seconds with Notion
Notohire by
Notohire
was hunted by
Wassim 🐨
in
Hiring
,
Productivity
,
Notion
. Made by
Wassim 🐨
. Featured on May 30th, 2023.
Notohire
is not rated yet. It first launched on May 23rd, 2023.
