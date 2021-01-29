  1. Home
notmakethe2021

Be part of the people that will not* make the 2021

Let's enjoy the lost feeling of micro-community connected around one common interest: interactions should be coming from what we do rather than social media impact.
A (re)discover of knowing each others in ways that go beyond mass market announcements.
discussion
Slowly but surely, we are shifting from an employee experience to a life experience as an employee. Welcome to the race for likes where steroids are replaced by a new expense line for your public relation or new layers of personal branding. At the finish line: a world of recommendations pushed by the platforms’ algorithms lead by stupid viral contents liked & shared 10,000+ times. Let's take a deep breath and meet by a campfire where we can talk in private message threads rather than on open forums and feeds. Let’s enjoy the lost feeling of micro-community connected around one common interest: interactions should be coming from what we do rather than social media impact. A (re)discover of knowing each others in ways that go beyond mass market announcements. Welcome to http://notmakethe2021.com
