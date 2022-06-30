Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Launching soon?
Read our pro tips to prepare your hunt
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
We use cookies to improve your experience and anonymously analyze usage.
Learn more in our privacy settings.
No thanks
Accept all cookies
Home
→
Product
→
Notium
Ranked #15 for today
Notium
A new notetaking app, geared towards CS
Visit
Upvote 2
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Notium is a markdown notetaking app with features specialized in the field of CS, like the ability to run codeblocks and whatnot. Join our Discord server for more updates! https://discord.gg/SMpbQ8nzTc
Launched in
Productivity
,
Notes
,
Tech
by
Notium
About this launch
Notium
A new notetaking app, geared towards CS
0
reviews
2
followers
Follow for updates
Notium by
Notium
was hunted by
Shubham Patil
in
Productivity
,
Notes
,
Tech
. Made by
Shubham Patil
. Featured on July 5th, 2022.
Notium
is not rated yet. This is Notium's first launch.
Upvotes
2
Comments
1
Daily rank
#15
Weekly rank
#41
Report