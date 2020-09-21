discussion
Robert Andrews
Robert Andrews
Are you a Notioneer? Notionware is an ecommerce store offering unofficial Notion-inspired wearables through which Notion fans can indulge their inner organiser, on the outside. For example, there are t-shirts, mugs and sweatshirts to project your personal productivity... But I didn't stop at the iconography. I, err, built out much of Notion's user interface as a series of products 🤓 ... There's something for the database fiends... "Block" designs let productive planners show off their task list proficiency . There is even a magic mug that checks itself off as done as it's filled with hot coffee ✅ ☕️... The Select tag range will appeal to developers and others who live by colour-coded workflow status tags 🏷... The Interface collection puts key UI elements on your chest... There is also a range for those who just plain love Notion 🖤... All of these are designed using real dark and light mode palette colours that adapt to the colour of the underlying garment 🌓... And the dark mode switch position is even contextually aware of the shirt colour... Notionware began when, during lockdown, I began trying to connect up my thinking and my life using Notion. That notion spilled out of the screen as I began imagining a wearable product as personal to me as my Notion boards are... But I couldn't stop myself. Then I started asking myself: "What would it be like if I built out the rest of the app as a range of products?" The project combined my compulsive tendencies, creativity and organisational streak into one 🤓. It is released to coincide with my one-year anniversary of using the software. I hope Notion users get a kick out of this. For the note-takers, workflowers, habit-trackers, process hackers, project planners and task masters. The aim is to help Notioneers fuel their productivity and spread the word. Notionware is a labour of love. It is 100% independent and not affiliated with Notion Labs 🖤.
