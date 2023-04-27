Products
NotionSender

NotionSender

Save or send emails with Notion databases

Free Options
Embed
✨ Send emails to Notion databases and save them along with useful metadata ✨ Send emails from Notion databases. ✨ Simplify collaboration, streamline workflows, and increase productivity without leaving Notion.
Launched in
Email
SaaS
Notion
 by
NotionSender - Notion email integration
About this launch
0
reviews
7
followers
NotionSender by
was hunted by
Sasha Chepurnoi
in Email, SaaS, Notion. Made by
Sasha Chepurnoi
. Featured on April 27th, 2023.
is not rated yet. This is NotionSender - Notion email integration's first launch.
Upvotes
7
Vote chart
Comments
3
Vote chart
Day rank
#57
Week rank
#234