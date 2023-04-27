Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
Ecommerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design tools
Developer tools
Marketing
Finance
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
NotionSender
NotionSender
Save or send emails with Notion databases
Visit
Upvote 7
50% Off for premium
•
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
✨ Send emails to Notion databases and save them along with useful metadata ✨ Send emails from Notion databases. ✨ Simplify collaboration, streamline workflows, and increase productivity without leaving Notion.
Launched in
Email
SaaS
Notion
by
NotionSender - Notion email integration
Advertise on Product Hunt
Ad
Grow traffic and awareness with packages starting at $1k
About this launch
NotionSender - Notion email integration
Save or send emails with Notion databases
0
reviews
7
followers
Follow for updates
NotionSender by
NotionSender - Notion email integration
was hunted by
Sasha Chepurnoi
in
Email
,
SaaS
,
Notion
. Made by
Sasha Chepurnoi
. Featured on April 27th, 2023.
NotionSender - Notion email integration
is not rated yet. This is NotionSender - Notion email integration's first launch.
Upvotes
7
Comments
3
Day rank
#57
Week rank
#234
Report