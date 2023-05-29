This tool enables you to receive updates directly in your Telegram Workchat or through the bot. Easily monitor your team's progress without needing to constantly refer to the board. Stay informed and improve your team's progress tracking with our bot.
Conscious personal AI companion with long-term memory
Support is great. Feedback is even better.
"We're excited to launch NotionPM on ProductHunt and would love your feedback! What do you think about our product and features? We're open to any feedback that can help us improve and better serve our customers. Thank you for your support!"