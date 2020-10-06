12 must-have productivity micro-apps for Slack: switch less, do more.
Filip Stollar
MakerI design stuff at Deepnote
Hey Hunters! 👋 I'm Filip and I love exploring mental models and applying to my day-to-day problems and decisions. I have come across dozens of various mental models while reading various blog posts, books or listening to podcasts. You probably know some of them, like the Regret minimization framework from Jeff Bezos or First principle thinking from Elon Musk. A couple of months ago I was reflecting about this and found out that none of the awesome mental models I read about stuck with me. The mental modes are only effective if you create a habit and train yourself to use them in the right situations. The problem is that this rarely happens. We are human and it's simply hard to translate an abstract mental model to solve your real-life situation. So me and my friend made Notionery. We are on a mission to translate abstract mental models into practical exercises that you can apply in your everyday life. Every Notion page in this pack captures one mental model - it explains when the mental model is relevant, how it works and how to use it. You can simply clone the Notion page and follow the structure of the worksheet to apply the mental model to your specific situation and drive better outcomes. Hopefully, Notionery will help you build a habit of using mental models. Personally, it helped me tackle and prioritize many problems and decisions (such as launching Notionery).
