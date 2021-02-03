discussion
Would you recommend this product?
David Kiriakidis
MakerMaking Things
Huge thanks to @temirlan for hunting Notionable. As a Notion power user for the last few years, I've built myself an ecosystem of pages and dashboards to help me plan, launch and grow various creative projects and side hustles, from newsletters to online stores. Through the years, this ecosystem has grown, and now, thanks to lockdown, I'm launching Notionable - to share this ecosystem and help others in the same boat - those that have ideas they want to turn into real products and businesses.
Share