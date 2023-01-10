Products
Notion x Finance
Ranked #7 for today
Notion x Finance
Automate your financial management to take smart decisions
Simplify and automate the way you track your finances. Have a clear view of your cash flow to find where to save and finally pay off your debts to achieve financial goals.
Launched in
Productivity
,
No-Code
,
Notion
by
Notion x Finance
About this launch
Notion x Finance
Automate your Financial Management to take Smart decisions.
Notion x Finance by
Notion x Finance
was hunted by
Dave
in
Productivity
,
No-Code
,
Notion
. Made by
Dave
. Featured on January 13th, 2023.
Notion x Finance
is not rated yet. This is Notion x Finance's first launch.
Upvotes
30
Comments
11
Day rank
#7
Week rank
#153
