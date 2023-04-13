Products
Notion Widgets by Plus
Notion Widgets by Plus
50+ curated Notion widgets to create the perfect workspace
Build your perfect workspace in Notion with this library offering more than 50 free Notion widgets, including favorites like Google Calendar, Spotify, and Bongo Cat! If we don't have the exact widget you want, you can create one for free with Plus!
Launched in
Calendar
,
No-Code
,
Notion
by
Plus Notion Widgets
Benro Theta
Support is great. Feedback is even better.
"Are there any widgets you would like us to add to our gallery? Let us know!"
The makers of Notion Widgets by Plus
About this launch
Plus Notion Widgets
50+ curated Notion widgets to create the perfect workspace
Notion Widgets by Plus by
Plus Notion Widgets
was hunted by
Dan Li
in
Calendar
,
No-Code
,
Notion
. Made by
Dan Li
,
Daniel Øllgaard
,
Chloe Qi
,
Kevin Zweerink
and
Zach Bruggeman
. Featured on April 16th, 2023.
Plus Notion Widgets
is not rated yet. This is Plus Notion Widgets's first launch.
